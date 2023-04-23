Shanghai 2023: Toyota’s new EV concepts will be enjoyed ‘with all five senses’

Toyota has revealed these here electric concepts—the bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace—at the Auto Shanghai, promising that both will be launched in China from 2024.

The former is a crossover developed jointly by Toyota and BYD (you remember them, the makers of the Atto 3), and although details are pretty scarce the company claims the car’s tech will evolve as time goes on. Yep, over-the-air updates inbound.

The design is based around the premise of a ‘reboot’ and it’s aimed at younger buyers, which might explain the yoke steering wheel and that funny, creased touchscreen.

Meanwhile, the bZ FlexSpace Concept is inspired by the idea of a ‘cosy home’, and so it gets more interior space to accommodate larger families. Ease of use and safety are its other selling points, insists Toyota.

That’s not what caught our eye though. Oh no, Toyota reckons improvements to its driver assistance and automatic parking systems will mean ‘owners can continuously enjoy a most up-to-date car with all five senses.’

Now, we can all appreciate a car for the way it looks, sounds, and feels. Heck, even the smell if it’s pungent enough. But taste? Either an amusing translation error has occurred or we’re seeing the advent of the lick-shift gearbox.

Anyway, these battery-electric concepts will form two of the ten new EVs Toyota has promised to put into production by 2026, though it’s not clear yet if this pair will be sold outside of China.

But the thought of either coming to our market? Yum yum.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.