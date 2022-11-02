Toyota continues its streak of spicy hatchbacks with the GR Corolla Rally Concept

Toyota has been on a serious roll with its hatchbacks over the past couple of years. The brand’s spicier offerings, in particular, have been something to behold, with the likes of the GR Yaris and GR Corolla stealing a considerable amount of the segment’s spotlight.

Now, the latter has received a rally makeover for the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas.

PHOTO BY Toyota

This wide-faced beast is called the GR Corolla Rally Concept, and it actually draws inspiration from the GR Yaris Rally1 World Rally Championship (WRC) race car. Basically, most of the package boils down to one word: Downforce.

All the new exterior aero—including the fabricated steel 3-inch fender flares, carbon composite front splitter, and massive carbon fiber wing—is there to ensure the hatch stays planted. The changes also provide the unit with a stance that’s six inches wider than stock.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The concept car also runs on 17-inch OZ racing wheels, TEIN Gravel Rally coilovers, and a brake setup that’s been upgraded with an extra pair of rear calipers. While the vehicle still comes equipped with a stock 1.6-liter turbo (300hp and 370Nm of torque), it’s been fitted with a high-flow air filter and custom exhaust system. And inside? You’ll find OMP racing seats, a roll cage, a spare tire, and even a rally intercom system.

“The all-new GR Corolla checks all the driving excitement boxes – 300hp, turbocharged performance, standard six-speed manual, all-wheel-drive handling and hot hatch functionality,” Toyota Division Marketing group vice president Lisa Materazzo shared.

PHOTO BY Toyota

“The GR Corolla Rally Concept shows what happens when we apply a healthy dose of Toyota Gazoo Racing DNA and expand the GR Corolla’s rallying roots.”

So, do you think there’s any chance we’ll see something like this kicking up dirt in the WRC soon?

More images of the Toyota GR Corolla Rally Concept

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

