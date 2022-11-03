Will PH-market Toyota GR Supra’s power get bumped up to 387hp, too?

Planning to finally pull the trigger on a brand-new Toyota GR Supra? Good on you—though if Thailand’s lineup is anything to go by, you may want to hold off just a little bit longer.

“Why? What gives?”

Well, over there, the 2023 Toyota GR Supra is now available with a more potent version of the brand’s 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged gasoline engine. Its output has been upped to 387hp. That’s a healthy 52hp more than the 335hp units in the Philippine market currently put up.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here’s what we think the next-generation Toyota Innova will look like

The Honda WR-V is a right-sized SUV that wants to take on the Toyota Raize

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Torque remains the same, though, at 500Nm, and the vehicle is still only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The more powerful version of the Supra was launched in Thailand back in September with a 5,199,000 baht (just over P8 million) price tag. The kicker is this: Thailand’s GR Supra allocation is limited to only 10 units. Chances are, all of them have been accounted for already as well.

This may also be an indication that similar units may be making their way to the country’s neighboring markets (including us, hopefully) soon. Those who follow the Southeast Asian automotive industry will know Thailand has long been a barometer for determining what and what doesn’t make it to the Philippine market. Cross your fingers, people.

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.