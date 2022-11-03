The Toyota GR86 has been turned into an electric race car with 328hp and 468Nm

Remember when there were rumors that the second-generation Toyota 86 might end up being an electric vehicle? They didn’t pan out, obviously, and the GR86 instead came packing a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 232hp and 250Nm of torque.

Leave it up to the aftermarket industry to continue fueling early adopters’ hopes, though. A company by the name of Scalar Performance has successfully turned the Japanese sports car into an EV called the SCR1, and it looks promising.

PHOTO BY Scalar Performance

Instead of a standard gasoline powertrain, the SCR1 instead runs on a 245kW electric motor that draws juice from a 65kWh battery pack. Total system output is set at 328hp and 468Nm of torque—considerably more oomph compared to the stock version of the sports car, as expected.

Scalar Performance is marketing the thing as the world’s first all-electric amateur touring race car. As such, the SCR1 has been equipped with a host of upgrades to make it viable for the track. These include aero bits like a carbon fiber front splitter and massive rear wing, aftermarket brakes, and a Spark racing seat. The vehicle also runs on snazzy-looking Enkei T6R wheels and an Öhlins suspension setup, and features a suede Spark steering wheel and fire suppression system.

PHOTO BY Scalar Performance

The company claims that this EV can stay out on the track for over 45 minutes. The top speed is set at 267kph, and it can supposedly zip from zero to 97kph in just 3.9 secs.

To be honest, we won’t be surprised if the model does eventually go this route, too. Would you mind if Toyota went with an electric powertrain for the next-generation GR86?

More images of the Scalar Performance SCR1

PHOTO BY Scalar Performance

PHOTO BY Scalar Performance

