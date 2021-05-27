The new Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition looks pretty darn sleek

Toyota has a lot of offerings in other countries that we think could do well in our market, too, and the Highlander is one of them. Apart from it being a Toyota—something Filipinos definitely love—it’s got style, power, and, most important, three rows’ worth of seats.

Of course, the Fortuner already fits this bill. And for the more well-off folks who want to go a bit upmarket, there’s always the Land Cruiser. Sans these two, the Highlander would be a good addition to Toyota Motor Philippines’ stable. The reality, however, is that the local subsidiary has got no room left for another hefty six- or seven-seater.

Bummer, especially since the new Highlander Bronze Edition has just been revealed, and it’s a rather sleek take on the brawny SUV.

Specifically, this one’s based on the Highlander Hybrid XLE, so it gets a 2.5-liter four-pot with two electric motors propelling it. This setup returns about 15km/L in mixed conditions, which is pretty impressive for a gasoline-powered vehicle this big.

But what we’re really digging here is the look. The Cement exterior finish (the car can also be had in Wind Chill Pearl) is accentuated nicely by snazzy 18-inch bronze wheels. There’s additional bronze stitching inside the cabin as well as illuminated bronze door sills. The two-tone seats are also highlighted with more bronze bits, and this special model gets exclusive floor mats to boot. Nicely done.

Now, we know there’s pretty much no chance that the Highlander would one day make its way here, but can you imagine this scheme on, say, a Fortuner? Share your thoughts in the comments.

