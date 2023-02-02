Report: Toyota to inject Hilux, Land Cruiser with hybrid power

So we’ve just received big news from Australia that the next-generation Hilux could debut in a few years. That’s not the only big announcement from Down Under today, though.

According to a separate report by CarsGuide, Toyota Australia vice president of marketing and sales Sean Hanley basically confirmed that models like the Hilux and Land Cruiser—some of the more popular models in Australia—will be electrified in the near future.

“By 2030, Toyota globally plans to release 30 new EVs resulting in a comprehensive line-up of electric passenger cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles with at least 3.5 million sales a year,” said Hanley. “In the same timeframe, we expect to have an electrified version of every model in our local range, excluding performance cars, and we will continue to evaluate all EVs for this market as they’re made available.”

In addition, Hanley reportedly told CarsGuide that the LC, Prado, and Hilux along with other CVs “are going to have to adopt some sort of electrification” as the brand gets closer to that deadline.

Now, you may recall that a hydrogen-powered Hilux concept (pictured above) was revealed just a while back. What of that technology, then? Well, Hanley said that they see it “as a big future.”

“And, whilst we don't have concrete plans on anything beyond the Mirai as I sit here today, we're certainly exploring opportunities with hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen conversion,” Hanley added.

If and when these new electrified Toyotas are finally out in the open, then we’ll find out just what type of technology the Japanese carmaker adopts for its utes and SUVs.