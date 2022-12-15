Toyota has previewed an electric Hilux prototype in Thailand

We recently received news about a hydrogen-powered Hilux that Toyota is currently working on in the UK. While that seems like exciting news, let’s be real—aside from the fact that it’s in a faraway market, we’re a ways to go before we see hydrogen fuel-cell technology pick up here in the Philippines.

Bummed? Don’t be. We still might see the famed nameplate being powered by anything other than diesel sometime soon. During Toyota Motor Thailand’s recent 60th anniversary celebration, a prototype of the Toyota Hilux BEV Concept was previewed alongside a new IMV-0 Concept, both revealed by Toyota Motor Corporation president and CEO Akio Toyoda himself.

PHOTO BY Toyota

“For me, the Hilux Vigo launch remains one of the fondest memories of my career. So as a way of saying thank you, I decided to create a brand new IMV pick-up trucks for Thailand, which are the IMV-0 Concept and Hilux Revo BEV Concept,” said Toyoda. “Between them, they represent two different ends of the automotive spectrum, for different needs and different customers. One is designed to support economic growth, and the other one designed to support carbon neutrality and a better environment for all.”

While there aren’t details about either of the two vehicles yet, we at least get to see what they look like. The electric pickup undoubtedly looks the part, while the IMV-0 Concept shows us what a real modern-day Tamaraw FX might actually look like. This preview also makes it clear that Toyota intends to electrify its lineup in the region in the future, meaning we might be seeing the same here in our market.

Would you like to see these two vehicles land here if and when they make it into production?

PHOTO BY Toyota