Check it out: Toyota has also updated the Land Cruiser 70 Series

The third member of the current LC fam
by Sharleen Banzon | 14 hours ago
Front quarter image of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series refreshed for 2024
PHOTO: Toyota
It’s not only the Land Cruiser ‘250 Series’—basically the all-new Prado—that was launched by Toyota today. The Japanese carmaker also unveiled the refreshed 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series, which will one again be sold in Japan alongside the 250 and the 300.

Yes, the 70 Series is still going strong almost 40 years after it began production, and the exterior design tweak fully embraces the model’s retro status. Those three horizontal slats on the bodywork just below the grille are a direct throwback to the earlier models.

Rear quarter image of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series refreshed for 2024

Under the hood is an updated 1GD-TFV 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine with a maximum output of 201hp and 500Nm of torque. This particular engine is only available with a six-speed automatic transmission

In the Australian market, the cabin is confirmed to get a 6.7-inch touchscreen (second image below) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to the redesigned instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-information display. For safety, the new 70 Series gets lane-departure warning, automatic high-beam assist, and speed-limit recognition.

Interior of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series refreshed for 2024

Watch now

Image of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series interior

“It’s proud to be raw and utilitarian, and under the revised bodywork, we made just the updates functionally necessary,” said Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer.

More photos of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series 2024:

Cabin of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series refreshed for 2024

Action shot of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series refreshed for 2024

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series off road

PHOTO: Toyota

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

