Check it out: Toyota has also updated the Land Cruiser 70 Series

It’s not only the Land Cruiser ‘250 Series’—basically the all-new Prado—that was launched by Toyota today. The Japanese carmaker also unveiled the refreshed 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series, which will one again be sold in Japan alongside the 250 and the 300.

Yes, the 70 Series is still going strong almost 40 years after it began production, and the exterior design tweak fully embraces the model’s retro status. Those three horizontal slats on the bodywork just below the grille are a direct throwback to the earlier models.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Under the hood is an updated 1GD-TFV 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine with a maximum output of 201hp and 500Nm of torque. This particular engine is only available with a six-speed automatic transmission.

In the Australian market, the cabin is confirmed to get a 6.7-inch touchscreen (second image below) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to the redesigned instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-information display. For safety, the new 70 Series gets lane-departure warning, automatic high-beam assist, and speed-limit recognition.

PHOTO BY Toyota

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Toyota Australia

“It’s proud to be raw and utilitarian, and under the revised bodywork, we made just the updates functionally necessary,” said Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer.

More photos of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series 2024:

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓