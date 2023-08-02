The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is a modern-day FJ Cruiser

After weeks of teasers and previews, the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has finally made its world premiere. Unveiled in the US as simply the Land Cruiser, it’s the first all-new Prado in 14 years, making this a very special occasion indeed. It’s a dramatic redesign too, and the same goes for under the skin.

The 2024 Toyota Prado rides on the new TNGA-F platform that’s also shared with its plusher and more luxurious twin, the Lexus GX. That means it’s stiffer and stronger than the outgoing model, which should be good news for off-roaders. The shift to the new chassis also means it can accommodate hybrid powertrains, but more on that later.

For design, the all-new Prado is boxy and proud, incorporating design cues from past Land Cruiser models. Entry-level and mid-spec variants get round lights housed in rectangular clusters, while higher trim levels get LEDs. By the looks of things, it’s reminiscent of the 60 Series Land Cruiser, right down to the headlight arrangements. That spelled-out Toyota badge is also a nod to the classic Cruisers.

As for the rest of the body, it’s as square-edged as it could be. The lines are similar to that of the Lexus GX, but that doesn’t come as a surprise. The body lines are clean and subtle, without much in the way of sharp and aggressive lines. After all, Toyota described the all-new SUV as ‘fit for purpose’.

The boxy theme carries over inside. It has a two-tier dashboard with a flat fascia, along with a wide infotainment screen poudly sitting in the center. The chunky steering wheel is also a nod to the past, while the digital instrument cluster points to the future. Old-school off-roaders will appreciate the fact that it has physical buttons, dials, and switches for the four-wheel drive system.

There are several powertrain options available for the all-new Prado. It starts with the 2.7-liter naturally aspirated engine with 160hp and 246Nm of torque. There’s also the 2.4-liter turbopetrol that already powers several Toyota and Lexus models. That engine is good for 279hp and 430Nm of torque, effectively replacing the old 4.0-liter V6. Then there’s the hybrid version of the 2.4-liter turbo, and that one packs 328hp and 630Nm.

Where are the diesels, you ask? Well, Toyota didn’t forget about there. There are two versions of the 2.8-liter turbodiesel, one in standard and another in mild-hybrid form. Both produce 201hp and 500Nm of torque.

Excited? We are. And if you’ve not had your fill of Land Cruiser news today, Toyota has also unveiled the updated Land Cruiser 70 Series.

More photos of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series, aka the Prado:

