Report: In Australia, even the older Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series has a two-year waitlist

What’s in a car’s name? Well, if we’re talking ‘Land Cruiser,’ customers are likely in for a pretty long wait.

By now you’ve probably heard the crazy levels of demand Toyota currently has to deal with when it comes to the Land Cruiser LC300 and its more premium brother, the Lexus LX. A four-year-long waitlist? Good luck to whoever has pulled the trigger on one.

What you probably don’t know is that despite the presence of the iconic SUV’s all-new generation, demand for older versions still remains high. We’re not just talking about classics selling for premiums online, either. In Australia, the Toyota Land Cruiser 70—which was originally introduced to the market in the 1980s—continues to be a hot item.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

South Korea grants PH P2.96-B loan for Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project

Driving to Makati this Saturday, May 7th? Take note of these road closures

Continue reading below ↓

Just how hot? Drive over in Australia surveyed local dealerships regarding Land Cruiser 70 production forecasts and found that if you order a unit today, you’re in for a wait that can last up to 2.5 years. For a more than three-decade-old Toyota.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Drive reached out to the brand for comment, and received a run-of-the-mill PR response: “Our focus remains on doing everything we can to get customers into their new Toyota vehicles as soon as possible.

“As the availability of supply is an evolving situation around the world, we continue to work closely with our global production team to secure the maximum possible number of vehicles for our local customers.”

Tough luck if you were hoping to settle for an older unit, then. Do you know anyone who’s been lucky enough to snag a unit of any generation of Land Cruiser?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.