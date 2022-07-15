Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the Toyota Lite Ace

This is finally it. After some waiting, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has now launched the all-new Lite Ace.

This light commercial vehicle is a returning nameplate in our market. But once known as a tiny and budget-friendly barkada-slash-family van, this vehicle now arrives as a light commercial vehicle ready to take on the likes of the Suzuki Carry.

We know a lot of you are eager to learn more about TMP’s newest offering, so without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Toyota Lite Ace.

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

It seems the initial details we published check out. At launch, TMP has two Lite Ace variants available: a pickup and a panel van. The range starts at just over half a million pesos. Check out the prices below:

Toyota Lite Ace 2022 Prices:

Toyota Lite Ace 1.5L Panel Van MT – P655,000

Toyota Lite Ace 1.5L Pickup MT – P570,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

There’s really not a lot to talk about here in terms of styling. The Lite Ace has a very utilitarian design and is as simple as it gets in this regard. What’s important to talk about here are the dimensions.

The panel van variant stretches 4,045mm x 1,665mm x 1,930mm, while the Pickup measures 4,195mm x 1,675mm x 1,920mm. The former has a 790kg payload capacity while the latter can load up to 950kg worth of cargo.

Both vehicles sit on 14-inch steelies, but the Panel Van’s wheels are shod in slightly narrower rubber.

Interior

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The inside is just as simple as the outside. Two seats come as standard, both of which are stitched in PVC fabric. There’s better legroom than expected, though, as the stick shift is mounted higher up on the dash, not on the floor—think of a Hiace-like layout.

Speaking of the dash, this one’s all covered in hard plastic. Worth noting, though, is the availability of cupholders on both sides of the front row, as well as a small cubby on the passenger-side dash.

Engine and specs

Powering the Lite Ace is a 1.5-liter in-line-four gasoline engine that generates 97hp at 6,000rpm and 134Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. This is the lone configuration available in the lineup.

The suspension setup is composed of MacPherson struts up front and a leaf spring at the rear for the pickup. The panel van features a rear 5-link coil spring. Stopping power is handled by front disc and rear drum brakes. The Lite Ace carries a 45-liter fuel tank.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

As expected, not a lot of toys and amenities here in the Lite Ace either. There’s a 2DIN head unit with USB/Bluetooth/AUX function paired with a two-speaker setup. There’s air-conditioning, though, and the panel van even gets power door locks to boot.

Interestingly enough, only the pickup gets an anti-lock brake system (ABS) but it doesn’t have vehicle stability control (VSC). On the other hand, the panel van is equipped with VSC but doesn’t get ABS.

So, what do you guys think of the new Lite Ace? Tell us what you think in the comments. You can also check out this quick comparo we did—rest assured, we’ve made sure the specs in that story are now accurate.

More photos of the 2023 Toyota Lite Ace:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

