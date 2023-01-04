Toyota’s new seats will make you excited for a driverless future

Think of seats. No, not car seats—just regular old chairs. What are the first names to come to mind? Probably Ikea, Secret Lab, or Herman Miller, right?

Why bring this up? Because after seeing what Toyota is bringing to the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, we think the car brand might have a future coming up with furniture as well.

PHOTO BY Toyota

These seats belong to the Toyota MX221 autonomous taxi that’ll be on display at this year’s CES. And frankly? They look good enough to set up inside a home office.

The entire MX221 cabin is a thing to behold thanks to its incredible space and a futuristic vibe. The seats, though, are the main attraction thanks to their digital armrest controls, ergonomic design, and a wide variety of configurations.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota’s also made sure to make the thing practical, too. This taxi can accommodate wheelchair-bound passengers, and there’s space for larger pieces of cargo inside as well. The entire interior is also made of environmentally-friendly materials that reduce the loss of thermal energy.

There are some trippy lighting units installed inside the door panels, and a massive display also drops down from the ceiling. This screen also provides safety notifications and trip updates to the vehicle’s passengers. Also worth noting is that the MX221’s A/C system also sanitizes the cabin.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The exterior has some neat tricks up its sleeves, too. The doors feature a split-barn design that slides outward for convenient ingress and egress, and the rear of the taxi is equipped with a display that shows a warning when the vehicle is about to stop.

We reckon a lot of motorists wouldn’t mind a driverless future if it means they get to sit in these seats all day. Yay or nay on this idea?

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

