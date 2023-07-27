Car News

New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado teaser shows more of its boxy lines

A modern, more practical FJ Cruiser?
by Anton Andres | 2 hours ago
Teaser photo of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
PHOTO: Toyota
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser

We’re excited to see what the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will look like once it’s launched. After all, Japan’s largest automaker released a teaser earlier in July, showing its boxy outline. It seems that Toyota is just as excited to show its all-new SUV, too, as it has released another batch of teaser photos.

This time around, it shows more detailed tight shots of the upcoming SUV, along with a sneak peek of its interior.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Rider caught on busway throws tantrum: “Sana araw-araw kayo nanghuhuli!”
Here are the proposed road user’s tax rates under House Bill No. 376

Teaser photo of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For the North American teaser, the photo shows the tip of the all-new Prado’s nose right by a 60-Series Land Cruiser. It seems Toyota is making it clear that the next Prado will get a whole lot of retro cues from past models. There’s a glimpse of its square headlights, along with a better view of its blunt front end with the classic-looking grille with Toyota spelled out.

Teaser photo of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now

Meanwhile, the Japanese teasers show even more of the SUV. There’s an even closer look at the headlights (with a cameo from a dragonfly), as well as a clear view of its box-flared arches. Of course, Toyota couldn’t resist putting a bit of mud in one of the photos. Also shown in the teaser is its D-pillar and a small section of its tail lights.

Teaser photo of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As for the interior, there’s no dashboard photos just yet. However, Toyota wants to flex some of the all-new Prado’s off-road hardware by showing the gear selector. It has a toggle selector to switch from four-high free (center diff unlocked), four-high lock (center diff lock) and four-low lock (pretty self-explanatory). That said, the switches suggest that the Prado will keep its permanent four-wheel drive arrangement. Hardcore off-roaders will be pleased to see that the rear differential lock is a button and not buried somewhere in the touchscreen submenus.

Teaser photo of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

When will the all-new Prado be revealed, you ask? Well, it’s not for much longer, says Toyota. The company says it will unveil the redesigned SUV on August 2, 2023.

Teaser photo of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

See Also

Read Next
Rider caught on busway throws tantrum: “Sana araw-araw kayo nanghuhuli!”
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Toyota

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱