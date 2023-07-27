New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado teaser shows more of its boxy lines

We’re excited to see what the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will look like once it’s launched. After all, Japan’s largest automaker released a teaser earlier in July, showing its boxy outline. It seems that Toyota is just as excited to show its all-new SUV, too, as it has released another batch of teaser photos.

This time around, it shows more detailed tight shots of the upcoming SUV, along with a sneak peek of its interior.

For the North American teaser, the photo shows the tip of the all-new Prado’s nose right by a 60-Series Land Cruiser. It seems Toyota is making it clear that the next Prado will get a whole lot of retro cues from past models. There’s a glimpse of its square headlights, along with a better view of its blunt front end with the classic-looking grille with Toyota spelled out.

Meanwhile, the Japanese teasers show even more of the SUV. There’s an even closer look at the headlights (with a cameo from a dragonfly), as well as a clear view of its box-flared arches. Of course, Toyota couldn’t resist putting a bit of mud in one of the photos. Also shown in the teaser is its D-pillar and a small section of its tail lights.

As for the interior, there’s no dashboard photos just yet. However, Toyota wants to flex some of the all-new Prado’s off-road hardware by showing the gear selector. It has a toggle selector to switch from four-high free (center diff unlocked), four-high lock (center diff lock) and four-low lock (pretty self-explanatory). That said, the switches suggest that the Prado will keep its permanent four-wheel drive arrangement. Hardcore off-roaders will be pleased to see that the rear differential lock is a button and not buried somewhere in the touchscreen submenus.

When will the all-new Prado be revealed, you ask? Well, it’s not for much longer, says Toyota. The company says it will unveil the redesigned SUV on August 2, 2023.

