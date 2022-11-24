The all-new Toyota Prius looks pretty good with TRD parts slapped on

The all-new Toyota Prius is finally out in the open. And would you believe it? The damn thing actually looks good.

Toyota has ditched the awkward lines and uneven design cues and found a balance between optimized aero and something that actually looks good. In terms of aesthetics, the 2023 Prius is definitely sporty. And wrapped in official Toyota Racing Development (TRD) goodies? It looks even more energetic.

The Japanese carmaker’s in-house performance department has released a teaser image for a TRD Prius, and we rather like it. The hybrid’s relatively minimalist bumper has been swapped with a feistier design that helps give the vehicle a wider stance. Other enhancements include new window visors, and what appears to be a very subtle spoiler mounted at the rear.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Say hello to the 2023 Toyota Innova

This has got to be one of the most absurd parking jobs we’ve ever seen

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And so far…that’s about it. This is just one image, after all. You also need to remember that designers likely want to preserve the model’s stock aerodynamics, considering efficiency is at the heart of this package and all.

Sleeker, cleaner, and soon available with a TRD package to help give it a sportier vibe. Are you liking what TRD has done with the all-new Toyota Prius? Or do you prefer previous iterations of the vehicle? We seriously hope the answer is the former.

See Also