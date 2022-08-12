Is the hybrid Toyota Raize finally on its way to ASEAN?

A few months ago, we floated the idea of the Toyota Raize Hybrid—Daihatsu Rocky e-Smart Hybrid—making its way to our market. It really seemed like a long shot then, seeing as the vehicle was only available in Japan where it was launched in November 2021.

Fast-forward to August 2022, though, and the electrified crossover has now made its way to ASEAN. Granted, it’s just a preview at the ongoing 2022 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, but it could mean that the Japanese carmaker is testing the waters to see the public’s perception of the hybrid. And if the Raize Hybrid does land in Indonesia, it’ll only be a matter of time before the model arrives in our market. A man can dream, right?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The Raize Hybrid is equipped with Daihatsu’s new e-Smart Hybrid powertrain that’s made up of a 1.2-liter gasoline engine complemented by an electric motor and a 4.3Ah lithium-ion battery. It can supposedly do around 28km/L.

So, that’ll be the Raize Hybrid plus the Wigo EV in the pipeline for the Indonesian market, then. Do it, Daihatsu. We’ll be waiting.

