This is what the production Toyota Tamaraw could look like

One could say the revival of the Toyota Tamaraw is in full swing. It’s already been confirmed by the company, and the name has already been trademarked in the Philippines. More recently, Toyota presented the Rangga concept during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show.

This time around, we can see more configuration possibilities of the Rangga concept, and, in a way, it shows other body style possibilities of the future Tamaraw.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

OEM, model year, HEV, ICE: A definitive guide to automotive jargon and acronyms in PH

Manny Villar is looking to take over and extend a portion of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In terms of design, one could say it’s more utilitarian the retro. There are some design elements that are reminiscent of the second and third generation Tamaraw (or Kijang if you’re based in Indonesia), particularly at the front. That said, the flat panels are likely there to lower production costs and not as an aesthetic.

It appears that the standard model will be a single-cab body with a tray at the back. The vehicle’s heavy-duty and utility intentions are made clear by the beefy leaf springs at the back. However, it also looks like a wagon body is possible, as shown by the ambulance type that Toyota presented. Budget Land Cruiser 70 Troop Carrier, anyone?

PHOTO BY Toyota

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

There were other body styles shown aside from the ones shown at Gaikindo. There was also a mobile coffee shop, an ice cream truck, and even a firetruck.

The Rangga, and in turn, the Tamaraw, will use Toyota’s IMV-0 platform. It’s unknown if it’s an extensively modified version of the current IMV architecture, or if it’s an all-new chassis. What is confirmed is the wide variety of engine options that will be available once it hits production. There are no specifics yet, but Toyota did say it can be fitted with gas, turbodiesel, hybrid, and even electric powertrains.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓