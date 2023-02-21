Meanwhile in Malaysia, the Toyota Supra gets a manual

When the revived fifth-generation Toyota Supra was launched several years ago, we were told that it might never be offered with a manual transmission. So from that moment on, just about every enthusiast and Supra fanatic in the world pled, begged, and pressed on Toyota to put three pedals and a stick shift in its halo sports car.

It took a while but Toyota responded by finally giving the Supra an honest-to-goodness manual transmission in 2022. Sure, it took three years for the company to give the world a manual Supra, but we’re glad it exists. The first markets to get it were North America, most of Western Europe, and, of course, Japan.

PHOTO BY Toyota

But the manual Supra is slowly expanding its reach across the globe. Other parts of Asia were starting to get it too, and most recently, our neighbors over in Malaysia. Yes, Malaysia just welcomed the arrival of the three-pedal Supra, and we’re genuinely jealous.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Not only that, Malaysia also gets the new and uprated twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six engine. Whereas the local model has 335hp, the one over there packs 387hp—a boost of 52hp. With all of that power being sent to the rear wheels, along with its six-speed manual transmission, the new Supra should be a thrill behind the wheel.

PHOTO BY Toyota

We’re glad for our fellow petrolheads in Malaysia, but we sure hope we get the upgraded Supra here soon, too. For now, it’s a matter of wait-and-see if we will even get that version on our shores. So, for those of you in the market for a Supra, now might be a good time to send a message to Toyota Motor Philippines.