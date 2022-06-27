Toyota and Suzuki are teaming up to build a brand-new SUV model

Toyota and Suzuki have been working hand in hand together developing cars ever since the two brands entered a business alliance in 2017. Some of the more notable products from this partnership include the Suzuki ACross and Toyota Urban Cruiser (seen above), which are based on the RAV4 and Vitara Brezza, respectively.

Now, the two companies have announced that it is working on a brand-new SUV model for the Indian market. Details remain scarce, but Toyota and Suzuki have shared some details regarding the vehicle’s production.

The SUV will be developed at a Toyota manufacturing facility in India. Hybrid versions will be offered, and the model will be marketed as both Toyota and Suzuki offerings. What’s more, there are plans to export the vehicle to markets outside India, including Africa.

“By leveraging the respective strengths of Toyota and Suzuki to provide Indian customers with a variety of options, we hope to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and realize a society where no one is left behind and everyone can move freely,” Toyota president Akio Toyoda said in a statement.

Suzuki president Toshihiro Suzuki shared the same sentiment, adding that he hopes to further strengthen his brand’s relationship with its fellow Japanese carmaker moving forward.

“We recognize that it is a big milestone toward further deepening our collaboration in the future. We appreciate the support from Toyota, and at the same time, will explore new synergy and business opportunities through continuous collaboration,” he said.

So, would you like to see the Philippines benefit from these two manufacturers’ latest endeavors?

