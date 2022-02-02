Two 2022 Toyota Tundra units recently sold for $1.25-M via auction

Yes, we know the all-new Toyota Tundra is one hell of a truck. Would we buy one for over half a million US dollars? Highly unlikely. Some wealthy souls out there, though, have seen the vehicle fit enough to warrant throwing that sum at two units via auction.

A Toyota Tundra Capstone and Tundra TRD Pro sold for $700,000 (P35 million) and $550,000 (P28 million), respectively, went to two new owners following a recent Barrett-Jackson auction. Both units packed the Japanese carmaker’s new i-Force Max hybrid powertrains featuring a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 capable of 437hp and up to 790Nm of torque.

These weren’t just any regular old Tundras, however. The Capstone unit carried the VIN number 001, while the TRD Pro unit was VIN 002. What’s more, these rides were sold for the benefit of the US Paralympic Fund, which helps disabled athletes pursue their sporting dreams.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would help Toyota auction off a Tundra for $550,000,” US Paralympian Kaitlyn Verfuerth, one of the athletes supported by Toyota’s US Paralympic fund, said following the sale.

“These funds will go directly to help Paralympic athletes train, have proper equipment and have access to the best coaching. This type of support is life-changing, and I cannot thank Toyota enough for helping me go more places than I’ve ever imagined.”

Just to put things in perspective, the Tundra starts at just $35,950 (around P1.8 million). It’s a massive markup, but not unexpected when we’re talking about how auctions like this go. And hey, it’s for a good cause, too. Would you bid on something like this if you had the money?

