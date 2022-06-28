Toyota teases the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, its newest SUV for India

We recently learned that Toyota and Suzuki are gearing up to launch a brand-new SUV in India. Now, it appears teasers for said SUV are already out.

Toyota India has been putting out previews of the upcoming model, and various reports have been calling this one the Urban Cruiser Hyryder—we hope you read that one correctly. The name references its self-charging hybrid powertrain, not necessarily its ride height. It’s roughly the same size as the Hyundai Creta and the Suzuki Brezza.

The teasers don’t really show much, but we do get to see a portion of the SUV’s front fascia. What we notice here is that it looks a bit different from the standard Urban Cruiser’s front clip.

The Hyryder has more aggressive-looking headlamps and what appears to be a much sleeker grille. The foglamps are placed a bit higher, and the plastic bits on the bumper feature a new pattern. It might be hard to see its resemblance to the Urban Cruiser from these angles.

PHOTO BY Toyota India

Inside, we get a glimpse of the A/C controls on the center console. Looks very Innova-like with the gray plastic trim on the sides. Toyota also shows off the brown leather on the dash as well as the high-mounted infotainment system. Lastly, the teaser clip also shows the A/C being controlled through a smartphone—perhaps this hybrid will boast next-level connectivity.

This new Toyota will be unveiled on Friday, July 1. If this is the same SUV mentioned in our previous report, then there will be plans to export this India-built product to other markets. Think this would make a good addition to Toyota Motor Philippines’ lineup?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder official teasers:

