All-new Toyota Vios lands in Indonesia with 1.5-liter engine, 105hp and 138Nm

The potential powertrain situation for the Toyota Vios in the Philippine market is becoming a little less of a mystery now.

Just recently, the subcompact sedan was launched in Indonesia packing a more potent 1.5-liter gasoline engine capable of 105hp and 138Nm of torque. With this, we now have three possible mills that may make their way to local units.

If you recall, Thailand got the Vios (known over there as the Toyota Ativ) with a 1.2-liter mill that puts up 93hp and 110Nm. A little while after that, Laos reportedly received their units packing a 1.3-liter gasoline engine with 98hp and 122Nm.

Other than what’s under the hood, however, the Indonesia-spec 2023 Toyota Vios looks similar to what’s been revealed in other markets so far. This means the same classy design, sharp headlights, and interior.

No word yet regarding a Philippine launch for the 2023 Vios, but considering our neighbors are already seeing releases, we might not have to wait too much longer. Currently, local Vios units with either a 1.5- or 1.3-liter gasoline engine.

Of the three engine options available in our region so far, which would you like to see made available locally? Let us know in the comments.

