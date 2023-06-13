All-new Toyota Wigo to retain 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine in PH

It’s not just the all-new Toyota Innova that we’ve gotten word about—a source has also given us valuable information regarding the next-generation Wigo.

A while back, we reported that the next iteration of the popular mini hatchback could be getting both CVT and manual gearbox options when it lands here without knowing any details about the powertrain. Well, it looks like the new Wigo will come with a familiar 1.0-liter three-cylinder powertrain, so we’re told.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Not all heroes wear capes: This moto vlogger rides around to clean up road hazards

PH fuel price update: P1.20/L hike for gas, P1.40/L for diesel effective June 13

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

No details on the powertrain yet, but we reckon many of you might be a bit disappointed regardless. We’re sure many of you would’ve appreciated the slightly bigger engine that other neighboring markets get, as that would’ve definitely improved the hatchback’s performance.

But then again, we’re not so sure yet. Who’s to say that this 1.0-liter engine that we’ll be getting won’t have any significant improvements from the previous version? We’ll have to try it out first before we make any assumptions.

Speaking of assumptions, you can forget about that last one we made about how Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) could be planning a back-to-back launch for the Innova and the Wigo. We’ve been told the carmaker could be launching the MPV later this month while the hatchback is still expected to arrive in July.

In any case, we’ll keep you posted once TMP makes the official announcements. Watch this space.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now