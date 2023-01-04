Toyota Wigo gets slight price bump to start 2023

Planning to buy a brand-new Toyota? If you had your sights set on the Japanese brand’s budget offering, the Wigo, you might have to make some adjustments to your finances.

This is because Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has applied a minor price increase to the Wigo to start off 2023. Specifically, the hatchback’s more affordable E and G variants are now slightly more expensive.

Check out the new prices of the Toyota Wigo E and G below:

Toyota Wigo 2023 prices

Toyota Wigo E MT - P578,000 Toyota Wigo G MT - P644,000 Toyota Wigo G AT - P684,000

The Wigo E MT and G MT used to cost P573,000 and P639,000, respectively, which means a P5,000 price increase was implemented by TMP. In the case of the Wigo G AT, the price went from P674,000 to P684,000—a more noticeable P10,000 increase. The TRD version of the hatch, meanwhile, still costs the same at P705,000.

All Wigo units still come equipped with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine capable of 65hp and 89Nm. This is paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

So, what do you think of the new asking prices for the Toyota Wigo? Let us know in the comments section.

