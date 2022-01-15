This Audi R8 may be pushing 1,000hp courtesy of twin-turbos

Underground Racing, purveyor of some of the fastest modified Lamborghinis on planet Earth, has announced a tuning package for the brand-new Audi R8 V10 Plus.

Yep, not satisfied with the natural aspiration of Audi’s rather lovely 5.2-liter V10 and its 602hp, Underground has teased a twin-turbo pack for the new supercar. No power estimate has been given, but given its past record, anywhere near—or even above—1,000hp would be a safe bet.

“Thought we would throw out this quick teaser of the first twin-turbo 2017 R8 on the planet,” the company said. “Track testing went great the first time out. It also didn’t take long to understand that these monster R8s are basically a Lamborghini Huracan undercover. We are torn on which car we like the best. Huge thanks to John Reed for quickly getting our new R8 MoTeC M1 setup and custom firmware completed. Stay tuned as more information will be released soon.”

So, that’s about all we know so far. Have a watch of the teaser video above. It sounds fast. It sounds...turbo-ey. Is no naturally aspirated engine safe from the clutches of turbocharging anymore? And how fast do you this this boosted R8 has gone on the strip?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

