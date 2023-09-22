Volvo will stop producing diesel-powered vehicles by 2024

Volvo has announced it will be stopping production of all diesel models by next year. It has always said it would be going all-electric by 2030. Now, the Swedish carmaker confirms that by early 2024, the last Volvo diesel car will have rolled off the production line.

This move has been a long time coming, after the brand sold its stake in its combustion engine assets last November.

ALSO READ:

Volvo is testing new tech that will charge EVs wirelessly

Lexus could build an electric pickup if customers really want one

Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars, said: “Electric powertrains are our future, and superior to combustion engines: They generate less noise, less vibration, less servicing costs for our customers, and zero tailpipe emissions. We’re fully focused on creating a broad portfolio of premium, fully-electric cars that deliver on everything our customers expect from a Volvo—and are a key part of our response to climate change.”

In 2011, it launched the first diesel plug-in hybrid. Though Volvo admitted the diesel engine has long been its ‘bread and butter’ in Europe, in aiming to be a climate-neutral company by 2040, the Chinese-owned marque hopes the step back from diesel will inspire other carmakers to follow suit.

PHOTO BY Volvo

“What the world needs now, at this critical time for our planet and humanity, is leadership,” Rowan added. “It is high time for industry and political leaders to be strong and decisive, and deliver meaningful policies and actions to fight climate change.”

After putting out a series of ‘Recharge’ electrified vehicles, Volvo launched the EX90 and the EX30 (aboe) over the past two years in an effort to launch one new electric car a year. In the last quarter of 2023, it will debut the EM90, which a premium MPV that will take aim at the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the Toyota Alphard.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.