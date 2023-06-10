The Volvo EX30 is the brand’s greenest—and also fastest—car to date

This is the new Volvo EX30, and there’s an awful lot of superlatives being squeezed into it.

Ready? This is Volvo’s smallest electric car to date. It’s the fastest accelerating Volvo of all time. And yet Volvo insists this car also has the lowest lifetime CO2 footprint of any Volvo ever made.

PHOTO BY Volvo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This isn’t the new XC40—the EX30 is a bit smaller still than Volvo’s rather good current SUV, which you can buy as a pure gasoline or fully-electric car. And the looks are a bit smoother than an XC40’s somehow, like it’s been crossbred with a pebble.

Where you’d once have found a front grille, there’s just an indentation mimicking the diagonal Volvo logo. They’ve gone for the old ‘paint-the-roof black’ trick to make it look a bit lower and sleeker, but this isn’t a threatening, aggressive, sporty SUV. From some angles, it’s actually quite cute. Anyone else getting a vague whiff of Audi’s hugely innovative A2?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Car blocks driveway, gets sarcastic printed note taped onto its window in return

Someone just paid P7.2-M to settle a speeding violation

The EX30 might sell on how its bodywork looks, but Volvo wants to rave about what it’s made from. A quarter of the aluminum here is recycled, 17% of the steel is also recycled, and there’s the same proportion of repurposed plastic. You can even spec carpets made entirely from reclaimed plastic bottles.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

And because it’s made out of composted litter, and Volvo is busy trying to cut the carbon emissions of its entire supply chain and its factories, this is supposedly the kindest Volvo ever for the environment.

PHOTO BY Volvo

Which is a lovely soundbite, but what are the numbers? Well, according to Volvo, building this car and then driving it 200,000km will emit fewer than 30 tones of CO2. Eighteen tones of that is building the car in the first place. The Swedes insist no other car—even a very frugal gasoline car—can beat that footprint from factory to 200,000km. It just goes to show, as ever, that buying a brand-new car has a hefty environmental impact long before you ever get the keys...

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Weirdly, the greenest Volvo is also the fastest. Welcome to the quickest Volvo ever. The top-of-the-range Twin Motor Performance version has 428hp and will leap from 0-60mph (97kph) in just 3.4sec. Even the base rear-wheel-drive version has 272hp and will match a Honda Civic Type R to 60mph, taking less than 5.5sec. So like most EVs, this sensible small family car is way more rapid than it needs to be.

PHOTO BY Volvo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That’s not because it’s light, by the way—even the lightest one is over 1,800kg, and a fully spec’d one with a big battery is perilously close to two tones. But the batteries are interesting. Promise. Stick with us—this involves some chemistry.

Volvo’s argument here is that you should pick a battery depending on how much range you really need. So, the entry-level single motor EX30 gets a 51kWh nickel manganese cobalt battery, which is cheaper to make so it keeps the base car’s price down.

ALSO READ:

Save the date: All-new Mitsubishi Strada global debut on July 26

Report: Toyota Rush facelift coming this month?

If you need more mileage, the mid- and top-spec dual-motor cars get a 64kWh lithium-ion battery, taking range from 314km up to around 480km. And all of them can charge rapidly at between 134kW and 153kW, so it’ll do the 10-80% top up in less than half an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Volvo

The good news is the sensible approach to battery ingredients means the launch price in the UK for the EX30 will be less than £34,000 (approximately P2,400,000), and that’s for the mid-spec Plus version.

Top of the line is Ultra, which will cost over £40,000 (roughly P2,815,000), but the more interesting news is the entry-spec, which is called Core, will come in at about £32,000 (around P2,252,000). Bear in mind that Mercedes-Benz wants £52,000 (P3,660,000) for an EQA, and the cheapest BMW iX1 is £53,000 (P3,730,000). They’ve got more range, but Volvo wonders if you really need it.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Volvo

Inside there’s a square steering wheel, glossy button pads, and a massive portrait touchscreen. It’s not winning any awards for originality just yet, but there are signs Volvo is trying to do things differently.

For example, there are no speakers in the doors— they’re all up on the top of the dash like a soundbar, and even the window switches are grouped into the middle. That basically makes the door cheaper to make in the factory and fewer bits to rattle loose, so it’s cheaper to make (and buy). Because there’s no gearbox or transmission tunnel to worry about, Volvo’s shifted the glovebox into the middle, too, so it’s bigger and easier to reach for the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Volvo

In the cargo area, there’s a size guide to help you decide how much Ikea furniture will fit or if you should’ve saved up harder and bought a bigger XC90. Or the all-electric EX90, for that matter.

As you’d expect for a Volvo, there’s lots of safety tech, like a driving aid that’ll perform overtakes for you if you click on the indicators, and a sensor that stops anyone opening the door if a cyclist is about to whizz past. Though surely, if Volvo really wanted to be as safe as houses, they’d put some heater and volume buttons inside, instead of another eyes-off-the-road touchscreen?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

More photos of the Volvo EX30:

PHOTO BY Volvo

PHOTO BY Volvo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Volvo

PHOTO BY Volvo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Volvo

PHOTO BY Volvo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.