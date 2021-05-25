German tuner Wheelsandmore can get your Ferrari SF90 to put out up to 1,102hp

The SF90 is Ferrari’s fastest, most powerful road car ever, with its plug-in hybrid powertrain producing 1,000PS (or 986hp for us traditionalists).

Not really the sort of supercar/hypercar crossover that’s crying out for a bit more grunt then, is it? That hasn’t stopped German tuner Wheelsandmore though, because its new and… questionable take on the SF90 produces 1,102hp.

The power bump comes from a new control module for the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that activates once everything is up to temperature. Only then are you provided with the full whack and an improved top speed of 349kph (up from 340kph as standard).

There’s no word on whether the electrical wizardry changes the SF90’s 0-100kph time of 2.5sec, but we’d bet on that already being quick enough for most…

Obviously, you’ll also get some new wheels thrown in. The center-locking set you see above are lightweight, forged aluminum 20-inchers.

Thoughts on an even-quicker SF90, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

