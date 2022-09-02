Are you a fan of the Wuling Mini EV? You can now get it as a convertible

Remember the Wuling Mini EV? The tiny little electric runabout caught the world’s attention a few years ago thanks to its extremely minimal footprint and novel looks. You can even see a handful of grey market units plying local roads if you look intently enough.

The Chinese brand, which is a tie-up with General Motors, followed up that model’s success by chopping off its roof for last year’s Auto Shanghai. This, though, was a concept and not something available for purchase.

PHOTO BY Wuling Motors

Well, if you liked what the company did for its Auto Shanghai display, you’ll be happy to know the thing is now available in production form as the Wuling Mini EV Cabrio. Essentially, it offers the same experience as the standard EV except with the option to drive roofless.

The cabriolet retains the original car’s boxy overall look. The whole appearance changes, however, once the roof drops down and the EV’s cabin is exposed. So far, Wuling has shown off the interior in red and white.

PHOTO BY Wuling Motors

No performance details have been made known yet, but Automotive News reports this thing is expected to retail for at least $14,500 (around P825,000). Production is also expected to be limited to just 100 to 200 units, and potential buyers will have to join a lottery to get a reservation, too.

Given the option, would pull the trigger on the convertible version or the standard one? Let us know your pick in the comments.

More photos of the Wuling Mini EV Cabrio

PHOTO BY Wuling Motors

PHOTO BY Wuling Motors



