Geely sold 2,012 Zeekr 001 units in China in just the first month of production

Business seems to be booming for Chinese automotive giant Geely’s new dedicated electric brand Zeekr. After starting production of its first vehicle—the Zeekr 001—late in October, the company has now shared that it has already delivered 2,012 units after the first month alone.

For those unfamiliar, the Zeekr 001 is an electric vehicle that boasts up to 536hp and 767Nm of torque as well as a maximum range of 700km. Zero to 100kph runs take 3.8sec, while charging of its 100kWh battery from 10-80% takes just 30 minutes using a 360kW fast charger. In China, units start at 335,000 Chinese yuan, or about P2.65 million.

“We revealed Zeekr to the world in April this year and in just eight months, we have developed the 001, started production at our state-of-the-art Intelligent Factory in Ningbo and delivered over 2000 of our luxury shooting brake coupes,” said Zeekr CEO Andy An. “This was an extremely ambitious challenge for Zeekr and I am truly proud of this startup’s progress in such record time.”

Zeekr says it is now ramping up production at its advanced facility to keep up with the rising demand. It also shared that it will prioritize customers in its home market before it rolls out the EV globally in 2023. Think there’s a chance this will make its way to our market in the future?

