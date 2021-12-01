Toyota UK rewards brand loyalty with an endearing gesture

If you want an example of ‘brand loyalty,’ just take a look at Philippine automotive sales charts. Toyota leading the way year in and year out shows just how much we Filipinos trust the brand.

In case you want another example from the other side of the relationship, you can take a look at UK-based company W.H. Bond. It’s a family business established in Cornwall in 1957, and it has its gratitude in an endearing way.

Throughout the course of 28 years, the company has already purchased “no fewer than 200 Hilux pickups.” We did the math for you—that equates to roughly seven brand-new trucks per year.

W.H. Bond uses the Hilux units to support its various commercial areas, which include an award-winning timer merchant, a bespoke civil-engineering division, sales of plant and agricultural equipment, and for farming nearly 809 hectares of land.

To honor the company’s loyalty to the brand, Toyota has now given W.H. Bond a radio-controlled scale-model version of the Hilux, customized with the company’s very own livery. It was handed over to company representatives who were completely unaware of the said token.

“This is a wonderful and thoughtful gift. The W.H. Bond livery features all the different areas of our business,” said company sales representative Nicole Harding. “Toyota is a valued supplier and we have a great relationship with its fleet team and our local center, Snows Toyota, in Plymouth. We look forward to receiving many more life-size Hilux in the future.”

Loyalty always worked best both ways.

