Lexus PH makes the NX even more enticing with special financing options

Last month, Lexus Manila announced that it was throwing in two years of free preventive maintenance with every brand-new NX unit. The move made the NX, which is already one of the market’s most attractive crossovers, an even more attractive proposition, and now the brand is sweetening the package further with special financing deals.

For the entire month of June, car buyers looking to own a brand-new luxury crossover can take advantage of a 30% to 50% down payment on the Lexus NX with up to 36 months of 0% interest. The NX300, the NX300 F Sport, and the NX300h Hybrid are all included in this promo.

At P3.218 million, the NX300 is the most affordable variant of the bunch and should appeal to anyone simply looking to move up to a more premium crossover experience. The NX300 F Sport, meanwhile, costs P3.718 million and is a sportier version of the vehicle. And, finally, the NX300h Hybrid, is an option for buyers looking to lessen their motoring impact on the environment.

If a brand-new crossover isn’t in your plans, the ES and the LS will continue to be available with the same financing packages, too. The promo applies to the ES350 (P4.478 million) and the LS500h (P9.458 million).

Again, this promo will last only until the end of this month. If you’re someone who’s been considering upgrading to a premium brand for a while already, this might be the perfect time to drop by a Lexus dealership.

