Lexus PH extends promo offers for the NX and LS

Anyone here who was planning to bite on Lexus Manila’s summer promo offers but wasn’t able to visit the dealership in time? Well, we have some good news for you.

The Japanese carmaker is extending its special financing offers on the NX crossover and LS sedan for the month of July. This means that, yes, you still have a chance to nab that luxury car you were eyeing in the summertime.

Through this promo, the 2021 NX300, NX300 F Sport, and NX300h Hybrid can be had for a 30% to 50% downpayment and 0% interest for up to 36 months. These vehicles carry price tags of P3.218 million, P3.718 million, and P3.688 million, respectively.

The NX300 is one of the most stylish premium crossovers in the business today and packs a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 235hp and 350Nm of torque. The NX300 F Sport, meanwhile, is a more energetic take on the standard crossover, while the NX300h Hybrid should appeal to those looking to minimize the impact their motoring has on the environment.

Not looking for a crossover? Well, Lexus Manila is making the Lexus LS 500h even more enticing with a 30% to 50% downpayment and 0% interest for up to 36 months. The brand is also throwing in two years of free periodic maintenance.

You can find out more about these deals on the official Lexus Manila website. Are you going to head to the dealership this time around?

