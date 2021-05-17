Lexus PH is throwing in a free two-year maintenance package with every NX, RX and UX

If you’re paying a premium for a car, you want to be sure you’re buying not just performance, but convenience, too. We aren’t just referring to an intuitive infotainment interface or extra features here, either. Once a vehicle leaves the dealership, the ownership experience becomes part of that department as well.

Now, Lexus Manila is already known for going the extra mile when it comes to making things easy for its customers. The carmaker is doubling down on its reputation this summer, though, by throwing in two years of free periodic maintenance with every brand-new NX, RX, and UX.

The NX, RX, and UX are easily some of the best-looking vehicles in the market. And with the brand’s summer promo this year? Owners have very little to worry about cost-wise for the first two years of ownership when it comes to keeping them in tip-top shape. This isn’t the only deal Lexus currently has on offer, though.

Continue reading below ↓

If you’ve beein eyeing either the Lexus ES or LS, you’re in luck as both models are currently easier to buy. The 2020 ES350 and LS500h can be had with 30% or 50% downpayment and a 36-moth payment term at 0% interest. And, as with the NX, RX, and UX, both vehicles will come with two years of free periodic maintenance.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

These offers will be available until the end of May 2021. If you’ve been planning on upgrading your current ride to something a bit more luxurious, now’s a good time to consider paying Lexus Manila a visit. Interested?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.