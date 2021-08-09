Toyota PH is currently offering the Wigo for under P6,000 per month

As far as starter cars are concerned, the Toyota Wigo is one that ticks a lot of the right boxes. It’s small and easy to maneuver, prioritizes efficiency, and is relatively affordable. Now, Toyota Motor Philippines is doubling down on that last bit by making the hatchback incredibly easy to own this month.

For the month of August, you can drive home a brand-new Wigo 1.0 E MT for as low as P5,970 per month, or via an all-in package of P85,200. This deal comes with free insurance for the first year of ownership, as well as three years of free Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration.

If the Wigo is a little too tight for your needs, the brand has offers for a couple of larger models, too. One of these is the Toyota Vios. The subcompact sedan’s 1.3 J MT variant is currently available for as low as P7,212 per month, while the Vios 1.3 XE CVT can be had through a P112,950 all-in package. The vehicles come with a five-year (or 150,000km) warranty, and you can get up to P60,000 off if you’re paying in cash, too.

Continue reading below ↓

The other model is the Innova, so you’re in luck if you’re buying a family ride. The 2.8 J Diesel MT is available for as low as P12,372 a month, and the 2.8 E Diesel MT can be had via a P192,750 all-in package. Cash transactions can save you up to P45,000, too.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

So, there you have it: The Wigo, Vios, and Innova. If you’ve had your eye on any of these cars, August 2021 might be the ideal time to make a purchase. Anyone here biting?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.