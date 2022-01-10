Ford PH is kicking 2022 off with up to P100,000 in cash discounts for the Ranger

In need of a truck? Then you’ll be glad to know Ford Philippines is making a big push for buyers to consider the Ranger this 2022, starting with huge cash discounts for the long-running model.

Depending on what variant you plan on buying, you can get as much as P100,000 off on a brand-new Ranger this January. Check out the available deals below:

2022 Ford Ranger 2.0L Wildtrak 4x2 AT

P100,000 cash discount Free three-year scheduled service plan

2022 Ford Ranger 2.0L Wildtrak 4x2 MT

P100,000 cash discount Free three-year scheduled service plan Zero percent interest up to 36 months

2022 Ford Ranger 2.2 XLS 4x2 MT

P98,000 all-in low downpayment or 0% interest up to 36 months

2022 Ford Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo FX4 Max 4x4 AT

P70,000 cash discount

2022 Ford Ranger 2.0L Wildtrak 4x4 AT Power Roller Shutter

P70,000 cash discount

2022 Ford Ranger 2.2L XLT 4x2 AT

P70,000 cash discount

2022 Ford Ranger 2.2L FX4 4x2 AT

P70,000 cash discount Free three-year scheduled service plan

2022 Ford Ranger 2.2L FX4 4x2 MT

P70,000 cash discount Free three-year scheduled service plan

2022 Ford Ranger 2.2L XLT 4x2 MT

P70,000 cash discount Free three-year scheduled service plan

Want a third-row instead of a bed at the rear? Don’t worry, because Ford Philippines has deals for the Everest midsize SUV as well:

2022 Ford Everest Sport 4x2 AT

P70,000 cash discount

2022 Ford Everest 2.0L Bi-Turbo Titanium 4x4 AT

P60,000 cash discount

2022 Ford Everest 2.0L Titanium 4x2 AT

P60,000 cash discount

And lastly, the company is also throwing in a free three-year scheduled service plan with every Territory Titanium+ CVT, too.

All of these deals will be available until January 31, 2022. Interested?

