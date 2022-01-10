Fuel alert: Gas to go up by P0.75, diesel by P1.10 on January 11

Heads up, motorists. If you’re planning to refuel your vehicle tomorrow, expect to shell out more at the pump.

Fuel companies have announced a price increase set for January 11, 2022. Gasoline will be going up by P0.75 per liter, while diesel will go up by P1.10 per liter. Below are the announcements by Caltex, Seaoil, and Cleanfuel:

Man, and to think fuel prices just shot up last week. Do you think this will be a trend for 2022? Let us know in the comments.

