The Honda BR-V, Brio, and City can all supposedly do over 22km/L

Do ridiculous gas prices have you contemplating a switch to something more conservative on the road? If you’re looking to prioritize efficiency with your next vehicle purchase, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has a few pitches you may be interested in.

The Japanese car manufacturer is a regular participant in Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) fuel economy runs, where it showcases its models’ penchant for making the most of what’s in their tanks.

Currently, there are three standouts in the brand’s local lineup: The Honda BR-V, Brio, and City. All three recently participated in AAP-sanctioned fuel runs, and all three managed to finish doing over 22km/L on average.

In the case of the BR-V and its 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline engine (118hp and145Nm of torque), the final AAP fuel run figure was 22.58 km/L.

The Honda City, meanwhile, finished averaging an impressive 25.17km/L using its own 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline mill (119hp and 145Nm). And finally, the humble Brio and its 1.2-liter i-VTEC gasoline mill (89hp and 110Nm) finished with 24.39km/L.

For a more in-depth analysis of these Hondas, you can check out our breakdown of the Honda BR-V here. If the City and Brio are more to your liking, you can check out our reviews here and here, respectively.

These numbers are nice, no doubt—but it’s important to keep in mind that AAP tests are conducted in a controlled setting with vehicles averaging cruising speeds of 60-80kph between 1,500-2,000rpm. Their A/Cs are also set to a standard temperature of 24 degrees celsius, with the blower dial on the lowest setting.

Can’t afford a brand-new car with a better fuel efficiency rating? Don’t worry. Here are 9 fuel-saving tips you can follow to help you save money at the pump.

Do any of you guys own these Honda models? Share your fuel economy experience with your fellow readers in the comments.

