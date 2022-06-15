The Lexus RX, IS and LS will be on display at Powerplant Mall till the weekend

Do you want to see the latest Lexus models but Bonifacio Global City, where the Lexus showroom is located, is surrounded by gridlock? Don’t fret, because Lexus Philippines is showing off its hottest cars in a slightly more accessible venue. From June 13 to 19, 2022, the premium Japanese carmaker will display its IS, LS, and RX models at the Powerplant Mall in Makati.

The IS has been recently refreshed and represents Lexus in the sports sedan category. According to Lexus, “the IS is engineered for exhilaration. Since its debut in 1999, this exceptional sports sedan has pursued the fun of driving and served as a whetstone for honing drivers’ reflexes.”

The RX is Lexus’s midsize crossover. Once the ultimate soccer mom mobile, it has evolved into a stylish transport that cocoons its precious passengers, and is “a sophisticated blend of the comfort of a luxury car and the driving pleasure and added convenience of a high-riding SUV.”

And lastly there’s the sublime LS, the Lexus flagship. “Developed with the aim of greatly enhancing the exceptional quietness and comfort that represent the Lexus DNA, the LS is the culmination of thorough craftsmanship applied to even the smallest component?all the way from the vehicle’s powertrain and suspension to the positioning of the stitch points of the seats.”

In other words, these three models can be the perfect garage. You can browse the three of them in between shopping and dining at one of the most relaxed malls in Metro Manila.

