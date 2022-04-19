You can drive home a brand-new Nissan Almera with a P38k downpayment this month

Nissan Philippines has just released another round of promo offers this month, and this time it includes the Almera subcompact sedan.

For the month of April, car buyers can drive home a brand-new Nissan Almera VE CVT for a low downpayment of just P38,000. A low monthly of P18,888 (with a 25% downpayment) is also available for the model.

Also on offer is the Nissan Navara VE 4x2 AT, which can currently be had for up to P95,000 off. You can also purchase the pickup’s VE 4x2 MT variant with a P98,000 all-in downpayment, or a P22,122 monthly (with a 30% downpayment).

ALSO READ:

This mansion with a 15-car garage can be yours for P1.1 billion

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new Honda HR-V

And capping this promo off is the Nissan Terra VE 4x2 AT. This variant of the popular Japanese midsize SUV is currently on offer for up to P50,000 off or with an all-in low downpayment of P148,000.

Continue reading below ↓

To sweeten the deal further, Nissan Philippines is also offering the brand’s genuine accessory package for the Almera and Navara through a financing program that offers downpayment as low as P73,000 or P105,000 for the two models.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A sedan, a pickup truck, and a midsize SUV—it seems like there’s something for every type of car buyer this month. Planning on biting on any of these offers?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.