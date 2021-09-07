You can score BMW car accessories for up to 70% off via the brand’s 9.9 sale

Any BMW owners here who’ve been holding off on splurging on accessories this year? Well, now might be your time to finally treat yourself.

RSA Motors, the German car manufacturer’s official local distributor, is holding a 9.9 sale from September 9 to 12. Car accessories for select BMW models can be had for as much as 70% off, while the brand is offering riding gear with up to a 50% discount.

Over 700 official BMW accessories, gear, and lifestyle merchandise are part of the promo, which you can avail off at RSA Motors Libis. BMW models covered by the 9.9 sale include the BMW 3-Series, 5-Series, X3, X4, and M2. You can check out the full list of models here.

Meanwhile, if you’re a rider, you should check out the BMW 9.9 sale’s extensive list of included motorcycle models here.

Besides the huge discounts on accessories, gear, and merch, test drives for BMW’s most popular offerings will also be available at the dealership. The company is stressing, however, that the showroom will only accept a limited number of visitors at a time, and that interested buyers should book appointments here.

Again, these offers will only be available until September 12. Interested?

