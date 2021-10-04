Angie Mead King bids one final farewell to Car Porn Racing

Back in August, we reported that Angie Mead King was in the process of wrapping up Car Porn Racing operations in Taguig. Now, the garage is officially no more. Fans may want to break out some tissue for this one.

In an emotional Facebook post, King bid one last farewell to Car Porn Racing. She stopped by behind the wheel of a Ferrari on what was technically the garage’s last day, and shared the sad image of an empty warehouse space with her followers.

“Stopped by Car Porn Racing for one last time. This is what it looks [like] now. Today is technically our last day, and I want to thank everyone who’s supported us and believed in us,” King said in a short video.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. King added that she would like to see the Car Porn Racing brand make a comeback in the future, adding that reopening at a smaller location might be a possibility one day.

“Hopefully, one day we can bounce back from this and have a small boutique shop. But for now? I’m going to leave you guys with this sad image. I’ll see you guys again soon.”

Damn. Right in the feels. It’s good to know, however, that this closure may not be the final nail in the coffin for the Car Porn Racing name after all. Cross your fingers the brand bounces back sooner rather than later, guys.

