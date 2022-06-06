Is Stellantis killing off the Dodge Charger, the Challenger, and the Chrysler 300?

The Dodge Charger, the Dodge Challenger, and the Chrysler 300 might be on the chopping block—at least if Stellantis follows through on its word to end production of its L-Series units in a couple of years.

In a statement, the US car manufacturer shared that production of the three models will cease when it begins retooling its production facility in Brampton, Ontario, in 2024. The news was revealed alongside the announcement that the cars under the brand’s new STLA Large platform will be built at its Windsor plant.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and while we’re not prepared to discuss any product details today, we’re happy to confirm that Windsor will produce vehicles on our new STLA Large platform,” Stellantis North America chief operating officer Mark Stewart said in a statement.

“These announcements represent key pieces of our Dare Forward strategy to provide safe, clean and affordable mobility solutions for our customers long into the future.”

Stellantis’ Dare Forward initiative is the brand’s aim to clean up its act over the course of the next 15 years. By 2030, the company hopes to have its carbon emissions cut in half. Ultimately, the goal is to become a carbon net-zero manufacturer by the year 2038.

While Stellantis’ latest announcement stops short of saying its two iconic muscle cars and the Chrysler 300 will be gone for good, part of the Dare Forward strategy is to significantly shift the brand’s focus toward battery electric vehicles (BEV).

“The company also committed to retooling and modernizing the Brampton Assembly Plant beginning in 2024. When production resumes in 2025, the plant will introduce an all-new, flexible architecture to support the company’s electrification plans,” the brand’s announcement reads.

Muscle car fan? Then perhaps you should grab a Charger or Challenger while you still can because things are looking bleak for the nameplate? Would you mind if they one day turn these models into electric vehicles?

