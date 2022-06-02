Elon Musk tells Tesla personnel to get back in the office or get out

Remote work is awesome, right? We mean, for one thing, you get rid of the countless hours wasted during your daily commute. And then there’s the added flexibility when it comes to your scheduling and finances.

Elon Musk, though, isn’t a fan of the setup.

In a couple of leaked Tesla memos, Musk expressed his displeasure over the remote work culture and ordered company personnel to report back to the office “a minimum of 40 hours per week.”

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” Musk said in the first email, adding that this is less than what is asked of Tesla’s factory workers.

Musk also added he will personally review exceptions “for whom this is impossible,” and stressed that by “office” he means a main Tesla office.

In another even stronger-worded email, the executive made the same call saying “if you do not show up, we will assume you have resigned.”

“The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That’s why I lived in the factory so much—so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.”

Musk goes on to say how companies who don’t apply similar requirements don’t ship great products, and that manufacturing “the most exciting and meaningful products by any company on Earth” will not happen “by phoning it in.”

Okay, we get it. The richest man in the world likes staying late in the office. Let us know what you think about this move in the comments.

