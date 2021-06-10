Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s new CEO, is a veteran of the semiconductor chip industry

Cum laude in physics, an expert in motion-activated user interfaces, imaging and power solutions, president of Analog Micro-electromechanical Systems and Sensors Group—no this isn’t the CV of some newly hired Silicon Valley chief technology officer. This extensive background in electronics actually belongs to Ferrari’s new CEO, Benedetto Vigna.

Vigna, an Italian national and a veteran of the semiconductor chip industry, will begin serving as Ferrari’s new chief executive on September 1. The supercar manufacturer shared that Vigna’s priorities will include accelerating “Ferrari’s ability to pioneer the application of next-generation technologies.”

So yeah, the choice makes sense. This isn’t to say Vigna is new to the auto industry, though. One of his particular focuses with STMicroelectronics, his previous employer, was spearheading the company’s entry into industrial and automotive market segments.

“We’re delighted to welcome Benedetto Vigna as our new Ferrari CEO,” John Elkann, Ferrari chairman, said in a statement regarding the company’s hiring. “His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building, and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead.”

For his part, Vigna sounds just as excited to be helming Ferrari’s entry into next-generation motoring, calling his appointment a “special honor.”

“Excitement at the great opportunities that are there to be captured. And with a profound sense of responsibility towards the extraordinary achievements and capabilities of the men and women of Ferrari, to all the company’s stakeholders and to everyone around the world for whom Ferrari is such a unique passion,” Vigna said.

Do you think Ferrari’s made the right choice here? Let us know what you think of Vigna’s background and hiring in the comments.

