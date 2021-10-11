Select variants of the Ford Ranger and Everest are available with a P100,000 cash discount

When it comes to purchasing a car, auto loans are usually the route most buyers opt to take as it provides more flexibility over outright paying in cash. If, however, you’re looking for the biggest savings in a deal, being liquid helps a lot.

Ford Philippines, for example, is offering select variants of the Ranger, the Everest, and other models with big cash discounts. Look:

Ford Ranger 2.0L FX4 Max 4x4 AT – P100,000 cash discount Ford Ranger 2.2 XLT 4x2 AT – P100,000 cash discount Ford Ranger 2.0L Wildtrak 4x2 AT – P80,000 cash discount Ford Ranger 2.2L FX4 4x2 AT – P80,000 cash discount Ford Ranger 2.2L XLS 4x2 MT – P99,000 cash discount Ford Everest 2.0L Sport 4x2 AT – P100,000 cash discount Ford Everest 2.0L Bi-Turbo Titanium+ 4x4 AT – P60,000 cash discount Ford Everest 2.0L Titanium 4x2 AT – P60,000 cash discount Ford Transit 2.2L 4x2 MT – P200,000 cash discount Ford EcoSport 1.5L Trend AT – P130,000 cash discount

If you’re opting for financing, the brand has deals you might be interested as well. The Everest 2.0L Sport 4x2 AT is available via a P158,000 all-in low down payment and P18,088 monthly amortization, while the Ranger 2.2L XLS 4x2 MT can be driven home with a P48,000 down payment and P9,888 monthly amortization.

Wrapping up Ford’s deals this month is the EcoSport. The crossover’s 1.5L Trend AT variant is being offered with an P8,588 monthly, free amortization for the first three months, and 0% interest for up to 36 months. The EcoSport 1.5L Trend MT, meanwhile, is available for a P7,999 monthly with free amortization for the first three months and 0% for up to 60 months.

These offers will only be available until October 31. Interested in any of them?

