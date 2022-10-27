Ford PH’s Island Conquest test drive event is heading to Cebu this weekend

Planning to buy the all-new Ford Ranger or Everest but have yet to try one out? If you live in Cebu City, you might not even have to drop by a dealership to do so.

Of course, this is provided you make time to drop by SM Seaside Cebu between October 28 and 30. Ford Philippines’ Island Conquest (FIC) test drive event will be at the mall this weekend, and the Ranger and Everest will be taking center stage.

Besides being able to get up close to and experience the all-new Ranger and Everest, the brand will also be giving away over P2 million worth of discounts and prizes during the three-day event.

Cash discounts up to 100,000, as well as Ranger and Everest accessory packs, await buyers who drop by. What’s more, customers who avail of financing programs for the Ranger, Everest, Territory, or Mustang through BPI or EastWest Bank can get an additional P15,000 cash discount.

“We are excited to bring our Ford Island Conquest event to Cebu City and give more customers and enthusiasts the chance to check out and test drive our next-generation Ford vehicles,” Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen said in a statement.

“We’re definitely encouraged with the great results and positive feedback from our previous FIC legs, and we intend to sustain the momentum with our fifth FIC leg in Cebu and a few more planned roll-outs before the end of the year.”

The event will be open to the public from 10am to 9pm, with test drives available up to 6pm. Dropping by?

