2022’s biggest Ford Island Conquest test drive event will be at BGC this weekend

If you haven’t been able to drop by a Ford Island Conquest (FIC) test drive event yet, this weekend might be the perfect opportunity.

Ford Philippines is holding the year’s largest FIC test drive event at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) from November 18 to 20.

Is the chance to try out the brand’s latest offerings not a big enough draw for you? Well, maybe prizes and huge discounts might help. As part of the company’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, Ford Philippines is giving potential Ranger and Everest customers the chance to win up to P200,000 in cash savings at the event.

The company is also holding an ‘Upgrade Your Ride’ promo, which allows customers to upgrade their chosen Everest or Ranger to the next higher variant if they win P50,000 in cash savings in the event’s ‘Pick-a-Prize’ promotion. Buyers of the Everest 2.0L Turbo Limited 4x2 AT, for example, can upgrade to an Everest 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 AT.

Lastly, buyers of the next-gen Ranger and Everest, Territory, Mustang, and Explore can also avail of P15,000 in cash savings if they finance their purchase via BPI or EastWest Bank.

“We are set to end our Ford Island Conquest nationwide roll-out on a high note as we hold our last and biggest FIC event this year back in Metro Manila and in one of the busiest commercial hubs in the city,” Ford Philippines managing director, Mike Breen, said in a statement.

Dropping by? FIC will be open to the public from 10am to 9pm.

