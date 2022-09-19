The Ford Island Conquest test drive event is heading to Pampanga this weekend

Ford has some pretty good news for Pampangueños eyeing a brand-new pickup or midsize SUV: Its Island Conquest test drive event is rolling into town this weekend.

From September 23 to 25, prospective car buyers can check out the Ranger, the Everest, and other Ford Vehicles at SM City Pampanga. Besides mall displays, test drives will also be available during the three-day event.

The American car manufacturer will be offering more than P2 million worth of cash prizes and discounts, as well as special deals and financing opportunities. The Ranger and the Everest, for example, can be had with an additional P15,000 discount if customers avail of financing through EastWest or BPI.

“The Ford Island Conquest heads to its third location this month, allowing us to reach more customers and give them the opportunity not only to see our vehicles, but to test drive them and experience their features and capabilities,” Mike Breen, Ford Philippines managing director said in a statement.

Planning to drop by? You can do so any time between 10am to 9pm. Test drive opportunities, though, will only be available until 6pm in the evening. Children below the age of 12 are also prohibited from joining test drives for safety reasons.

So, the Ranger or the Everest? Or did you plan on trying out a different Ford vehicle?

