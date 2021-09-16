Ford’s Driving Skills for Life program highlights in-car safety in the new normal

Ford Philippines is bringing back its Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) program this year. And for the 13th edition of this globally recognized program, the carmaker is putting emphasis on driving and in-car safety under the new normal.

The DSFL sessions in 2021 will be conducted virtually and will be facilitated by Ford Philippines’ long-time partner, Tuason Racing School. Topics to be covered include car care during the pandemic, car maintenance tips, and vehicle sanitation and disinfection. Driving techniques in rainy conditions, fuel-efficient driving, and anti-distracted driving will also be discussed.

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

“We are excited to bring the DSFL back this year as part of our Global Caring Month, bringing to life our long-standing advocacy on road safety on the digital platform,” shared Ford Philippines AVP for communications EJ Francisco. “This year, we are making the DSFL a more relevant training program for our participants by sharing the necessary driving habits and skills as they navigate the roads in the new normal.”

If you’re looking to join this year’s program, you can check out Ford Philippines’ website or social media to register.

