You can get behind the wheel of the 2023 Ford Ranger and Everest this weekend

We’re willing to bet that many of you made your minds up to buy the all-new Ford Ranger or Everest even prior to the two vehicles’ local introduction. Understandable, considering the hype surrounding their launch.

May we make a suggestion, though? Get behind the wheel of the vehicle first before you pull the trigger at a dealership. Seeing photos and going through a spec sheet online is one thing, but actual driving time is a must for any serious car buyer.

Agree? Well, if you live down south and have yet to try Ford’s latest offerings out, this coming weekend might be your best chance. The American car brand is taking the Ford Island Conquest test drive event to Nuvali, Laguna.

From August 26 to 28, prospective car buyers can fully experience both the 2023 Ford Ranger and Everest at Ayala Malls Solenad’s Activity Park in Nuvali.

Ford Philippines is also bringing out P2 million worth of cash prizes and discounts for the test drive event, as well as official merchandise and accessory packs for the latest Ford vehicles. Those of you who avail of a financing program for the Ranger or Everest, for example, can get up to a P15,000 cash discount.

“The Ford Island Conquest is officially making its way to reach more customers around the country to give them the opportunity to see our Ford vehicles and drive them to fully experience their features and capabilities,” Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen said in a statement.

“We invite all Ford enthusiasts and fans to visit our second Ford Island Conquest test drive event by the end of this month in Nuvali which we know is a great weekend destination for families and friends.”

Admission is free, and test drives will be available to customers from 10am to 6pm in the evening. Dropping by?

